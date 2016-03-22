Ad
euobserver
Airport workers embrace as they leave the scene of explosions at Brussels airport (Photo: Reuters)

Belgium in mourning after 'murderous madness'

Rule of Law
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

"Belgium is mourning and will never be the same," King Philippe of Belgium said on Tuesday (22 March) after bomb attacks in Brussels killed at least 30 people and injured 230.

In a televised address, he called on the Belgian people to "keep trust" in themselves. "This trust is our strength," he said.

A three-day national mourning had been declared earlier by the government.

At the same time, life was starting to return as close as possible to normal as trains, metros and tra...

