Refugees, asylum and data protection This WEEK

This week EU leaders hope they will agree on a long-term common response to the refugee crisis. On Thursday and Friday they will meet in Brussels for a regular European Council following last Monday's (7 March) extraordinary summit with Turkey.

After a surprise Turkish plan largely inspired by Germany was put on the table, the EU and Turkey agreed on the principle of a "one-to-one" scheme by which for every migrant sent from Greece back to Turkey the EU would resettle a refugee from t...