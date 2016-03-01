Ad
euobserver
The EU'S border guard would have the right to intervene in member states in emergency situations (Photo: euoparl.europa.eu)

MEPs question EU border guard proposal

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Leftist and Green MEPs have criticised proposals that would allow EU border guards greater powers to intervene in member states, arguing that it would not be clear who was responsible for protecting rights.

German Green MEP Ska Keller told the parliamentary committee reviewing the proposal on Monday (29 February) that it would give EU border agency Frontex “unprecedented levels” of power to intervene, without the necessary safeguards or public oversight.

“Who is the one in charge,...

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

The EU'S border guard would have the right to intervene in member states in emergency situations (Photo: euoparl.europa.eu)

