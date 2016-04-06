EU asylum reform to include migrant-sharing law

The European Commission is planning to propose a permanent migrant-relocation system in order to ease the burden on front-line states such as Greece and Italy.
The idea is set out in an options paper, seen by EUobserver, to be unveiled to press on Wednesday (6 April).
It envisages a “corrective fairness mechanism” that would allow “adjustments in allocation” among member states so that countries on the EU’s external borders are not overwhelmed.
The permanent relocation sch...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
