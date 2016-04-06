Ad
The commission proposes to share asylum seekers according to "the relative size, wealth and absorption capacities of the member states" . (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

EU asylum reform to include migrant-sharing law

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission is planning to propose a permanent migrant-relocation system in order to ease the burden on front-line states such as Greece and Italy.

The idea is set out in an options paper, seen by EUobserver, to be unveiled to press on Wednesday (6 April).

It envisages a “corrective fairness mechanism” that would allow “adjustments in allocation” among member states so that countries on the EU’s external borders are not overwhelmed.

The permanent relocation sch...

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

The commission proposes to share asylum seekers according to "the relative size, wealth and absorption capacities of the member states" . (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

Migration

