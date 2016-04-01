EU officials target dictators with satire

EU officials wrote the German song mocking Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a covert pro-democracy project also linked to last year's "Gollum-gate" affair.
An EU source, who asked not to be named, told EUobserver that the song — Erdowie, Erdowo, Erdogan — was drafted by counter-propaganda experts in the East StratCom Task Force and later published by German broadcaster NDR with German chancellor Ang...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
