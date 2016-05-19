Terror warnings on Euro football championship

Next month's European football championship in France could be a target for jihadist terror groups, French and German intelligence have warned.
"France is now clearly the country most targeted" by Islamic State (IS) and al-Qaeda jihadist groups, the head of the French domestic intelligence agency (DGSI) Patrick Calvar told MPs in a hearing last week.
"We know that Daesh [IS] in planning new attacks," he...
