euobserver
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras (l) and Russian president Vladimir Putin (r) discussed economical cooperation.

Tsipras and Putin hail 'new Spring' in relations

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Alexis Tsipras and Vladimir Putin enjoyed a "friendly and fruitful" meeting in Moscow on Wednesday (8 April), but the Greek prime minister stopped short of crossing red lines drawn by the EU before his visit.

Greece did not ask for Russian financial assistance and no lift of the Russian ban on Greek fruits was announced.

Both moves would have been problematic because they would have undermined eurozone negotiations on Greece's debt and broken EU unity on Russia sanctions.

"T...

