Lead MEP says EU is weeks away from deal on car approvals

EU negotiators should be able to reach a compromise deal on new rules governing car approvals, according to Daniel Dalton, member of the European Parliament.

Dalton, a Conservative MEP from the UK, told this website he is confident that he can strike a deal with the national governments represented in the Council of the EU.

The MEP is the rapporteur on the file and therefore the lead negotiator for the Parliament.

The two sides held another negotiating round known in EU jarg...