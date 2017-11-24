Ad
euobserver
The current system of car approvals was deemed unfit for purpose when the Dieselgate emissions scandal emerged (Photo: Volkswagen)

Lead MEP says EU is weeks away from deal on car approvals

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU negotiators should be able to reach a compromise deal on new rules governing car approvals, according to Daniel Dalton, member of the European Parliament.

Dalton, a Conservative MEP from the UK, told this website he is confident that he can strike a deal with the national governments represented in the Council of the EU.

The MEP is the rapporteur on the file and therefore the lead negotiator for the Parliament.

The two sides held another negotiating round known in EU jarg...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Leak: EU states weaken post-Dieselgate testing
Ministers water down post-Dieselgate reform
One of UK's last MEPs tries to shape car legislation
Dieselgate disappointed car-loving commissioner
The current system of car approvals was deemed unfit for purpose when the Dieselgate emissions scandal emerged (Photo: Volkswagen)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections