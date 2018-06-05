Ad
"I'd like to move back to where I was born ... with the man I love," Coman (l) said (Photo: acceptromania.ro)

Case 673/16: An EU (same-sex) love story

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

When Adrian Coman and Clai Hamilton went on their first date in New York 16 years ago, little did they know that their story would end in a happy day for gay rights in Europe.

But from Tuesday (5 June), the six EU countries that do not recognise same-sex spouses' immigration rights will be forced to do so in line with an EU Court of Justice ruling on C‑673/16, in what became the Coman-Hamilton case.

"In the directive on the exercise of freedom of movement, the term 'spouse', whic...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

