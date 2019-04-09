Ad
euobserver
Flying is sometimes relatively cheap because of several tax exemptions (Photo: Nelson L.)

Commission wants capitals to give up energy tax veto

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission renewed its push to remove member state vetoes in tax matters on Tuesday (9 April), by arguing the introduction of qualified majority voting on EU legislation on taxing energy.

"At present, there is just not enough policy coherence between the energy taxation framework and the energy and climate policies and objectives," said EU climate action commissioner Miguel Arias Canete in a written statement.

He spoke ahead of the publication of a commission paper, w...

