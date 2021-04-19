Ad
The Conference on the Future of Europe is a mistake and it should be ended even before it begins (Photo: adobemac)

Just cancel the Future of Europe Conference

by Andras Baneth, Brussels,

Leaders of the EU institutions, along with political elites, are gearing up for the Conference on the Future of Europe: an ambitious year-long exercise to determine the direction of the EU for the next few decades.

This is a mistake and it should be ended even before it begins.

No matter how hard they try to make these future-looking discussions citizen-driven, bottom-up, and representative of European society, the voices present will not speak for what the majority of Europeans ...

Author Bio

Andras Baneth is the author of the Ultimate EU Test Book, the best-seller on EU exams for those seeking EU careers. He is also a former Commission official with the Barroso commission, a former board member of EUobserver and now a strategic communication and public affairs expert.

