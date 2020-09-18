Commissioner: No one will like new EU migration pact

"No one will be satisfied" with the European Commission's new asylum and migration proposal due to be unveiled next Wednesday (23 September), home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told a group of journalists, including EUobserver, on Thursday (17 September).

But that, paradoxically, is precisely why the Swedish politicians thinks her proposal, after five years of failed talks between member states and EU institutions following the 2015 migration crisis, has a chance of succeeding. <...