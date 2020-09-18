Ad
Commissioner Ylva Johansson said the EU will not "export the right to asylum" to outside of the bloc (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Commissioner: No one will like new EU migration pact

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

"No one will be satisfied" with the European Commission's new asylum and migration proposal due to be unveiled next Wednesday (23 September), home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told a group of journalists, including EUobserver, on Thursday (17 September).

But that, paradoxically, is precisely why the Swedish politicians thinks her proposal, after five years of failed talks between member states and EU institutions following the 2015 migration crisis, has a chance of succeeding. <...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Commissioner Ylva Johansson said the EU will not "export the right to asylum" to outside of the bloc (Photo: Council of the European Union)

