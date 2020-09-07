Ad
euobserver
Only the EU Commission's health department (DG SANTE) implements and enforces Article 5.3 by limiting its meetings with the tobacco industry and pro-actively listing meetings with the tobacco industry on their website (Photo: Piotr Drabik)

How Big Tobacco bypasses EU lobbying rules

EU Political
Opinion
by Olivier Hoedeman, Brussels,

In early July Corporate Europe Observatory published a report, Smoke And Mirrors showing that the European Commission is failing to implement its obligations to protect public health decision-making from tobacco industry influence.

This is despite being obliged to do so as a signatory to the UN's 2005 tobacco treaty (UNFCTC).

Article 5.3 of this treaty ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Olivier Hoedeman, researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory, an NGO which monitors lobbying of the EU.

Related articles

Belgium prepares probe into Politico tobacco sponsorship
EU: Tobacco giant PMI won't start smuggling after deal ends
ECJ ruling set to end 10-year 'mouth tobacco' lobbying saga
Only the EU Commission's health department (DG SANTE) implements and enforces Article 5.3 by limiting its meetings with the tobacco industry and pro-actively listing meetings with the tobacco industry on their website (Photo: Piotr Drabik)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Olivier Hoedeman, researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory, an NGO which monitors lobbying of the EU.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections