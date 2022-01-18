Ad
euobserver
Investors argued that surveillance-based advertising does not add value to users, society, or the economy (Photo: Stock Catalog)

New doubts raised on tracking ads ahead of key vote

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Investors and small businesses are not as keen on tracking-based online adverts as Big Tech's lobbying efforts have claimed, new research revealed on Monday (17 January).

About 75 percent of small and medium-sized businesses in France and Germany think targeted advertising undermines peoples' privacy and other human rights, the

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU to open up 'black box' of political ads
True value of digital advertising has come into sharp relief
Experts warn MEPs on tracking ads: 'Don't be fooled'
Socialist and Green MEPs find 'loopholes' in political ads rules
Investors argued that surveillance-based advertising does not add value to users, society, or the economy (Photo: Stock Catalog)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections