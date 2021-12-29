Tusk calls for probe into Poland phone hacking

Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk, the former prime minister, called on Tuesday (28 December) for a parliament investigation into reports of surveillance against three people linked with the opposition.

"This is an unprecedented thing in our history. This is the biggest and deepest crisis of democracy after 1989," Tusk, who also served as the president of the European Council between 2014 and 2019, said.

Tusk added that his party would seek the establishment of a commission of...