Opposition leader Donald Tusk said that his party would seek the the establishment of a commission of inquiry in the Sejm to look into the spying allegations (Photo: European Parliament)

Tusk calls for probe into Poland phone hacking

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk, the former prime minister, called on Tuesday (28 December) for a parliament investigation into reports of surveillance against three people linked with the opposition.

"This is an unprecedented thing in our history. This is the biggest and deepest crisis of democracy after 1989," Tusk, who also served as the president of the European Council between 2014 and 2019, said.

Tusk added that his party would seek the establishment of a commission of...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

