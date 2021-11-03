Ad
Reforms were proposed to strengthen the Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control last November (Photo: The Focal Project)

Exclusive

Talks to strengthen EU virus-alert agency stall

Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Plans to beef up the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) are being opposed by the Council, representing member states.

Unless the European Parliament accepts major compromises, the six-month rotating EU presidency under Slovenia will not be able to advance the reforms.

"Based on the inter-institutional discussions so far, it is clear that the current mandate does not provide the presidency with a sufficient margin to negotiate with the European Parliament," a...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

