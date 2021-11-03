Talks to strengthen EU virus-alert agency stall

Plans to beef up the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) are being opposed by the Council, representing member states.
Unless the European Parliament accepts major compromises, the six-month rotating EU presidency under Slovenia will not be able to advance the reforms.
"Based on the inter-institutional discussions so far, it is clear that the current mandate does not provide the presidency with a sufficient margin to negotiate with the European Parliament," a...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
