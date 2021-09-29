MEPs vote to support gas in cross-border projects rules

MEPs in the energy committee on Tuesday (28 September) reached a common position over the revision of the controversial TEN-E regulation, which governs funding for energy infrastructure - paving the way for negotiations with member states to agree on a final law.

The TEN-E rules define which cross-border energy infrastructure projects in the EU are eligible for public funds and fast-tracked permits - under the so-called Projects of Common Interest (PCI).

MEPs agreed that all gas p...