September's Russian election - a glimmer of hope?

The parliamentary elections set for 17-19 September could be an opportunity for democracy in Russia - amidst voter dissatisfaction over economic recession, growing inflation, environmental problems and an unfolding health crisis.
Yet few are optimistic about a substantial change, given that leading opposition figures remain in jail and the "non-systemic" opposition are not allowed to participate in the elections on various, doubtful, grounds.
The declining turnout coupled with ev...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eli Hadzhieva is a lecturer on the role of the EU, European politics and elections, foreign affairs, security, immigration and digital economy. She studied economics and political science at the Middle East Technical University, the University of Manchester, King’s College London, Sciences Po Paris and the École Nationale d’Administration. After joining the OECD as a consultant and serving at the European Parliament's INTA, AFET, DROI and LIBE committees as a parliamentary attaché, she founded the Brussels-based think-tank Dialogue for Europe.
Eli Hadzhieva is a lecturer on the role of the EU, European politics and elections, foreign affairs, security, immigration and digital economy. She studied economics and political science at the Middle East Technical University, the University of Manchester, King’s College London, Sciences Po Paris and the École Nationale d’Administration. After joining the OECD as a consultant and serving at the European Parliament's INTA, AFET, DROI and LIBE committees as a parliamentary attaché, she founded the Brussels-based think-tank Dialogue for Europe.