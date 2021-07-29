Ad
Europeans are currently banned from entering the US, while Americans can visit Europe just with proof of vaccination or a negative test (Photo: Nelson L.)

EU and UK frustrated at US travel ban extension

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The US remains closed to tourists from the EU and the UK - a situation that has prompted frustration and urgent calls for the reopening of international travel to vaccinated individuals by industry and countries.

The UK and EU states have both slammed the decision of the administration of US president Joe Biden to extend travel restrictions, calling instead for reciprocity.

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

