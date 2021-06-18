Next week is time for EU to finally lead on rule of law

The Tuesday (22 June) European Council meeting on Hungary and Poland is a chance for the EU to show that it is finally taking EU values seriously.
For too long, Ursula von der Leyen's European Commission has offered few signs of prioritising the fight for the rule of law, doing nothing to revive scrutiny under Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Philippe Dam is Europe and Central Asia advocacy director at Human Rights Watch.
Philippe Dam is Europe and Central Asia advocacy director at Human Rights Watch.