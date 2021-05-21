New EU Covid certficate set for July holiday travel

People in the EU should be able to travel more freely as of the first of July, following agreement on a new Covid certificate.
The decision on the EU-wide certificate, reached among the EU institutions on Thursday (20 May), aims to prove the Covid status of people travelling, and lift travel restrictions.
"As of the first of July, three types of certificates will be available," EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders told reporters.
The certificate types comprise vaccination...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
