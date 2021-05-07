Ad
euobserver
Poland's parliament had been passing judicial reforms which the EU inistutions say are breaking the bloc's rules (Photo: pis.org.pl)

Poland 'breaks EU law' over judges, EU court opinion says

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The Polish government's judicial overhaul was served another blow on Thursday (6 May) by the EU's top court, concerning the controversial new disciplinary regime for judges.

Advocate general Evgeni Tanchev of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said in his opinion Poland's legislation on the disciplinary chamber of the supreme court is contrary to EU law.

The EU Commission sued Poland i...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

