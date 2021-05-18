Ad
Kosovo is the only place in the Western Balkans whose people need visas to enter the EU (Photo: cindy-dam)

What does EU want for Kosovo visa-free travel?

by Andrew Rettman and Ekrem Krasniqi, Brussels,

Kosovo has been dangled a potential breakthrough on visa-free travel, but what does the EU really want in return?

The ray of light, after years of waiting, came in Pristina on 22 April when German foreign minister Heiko Maas publicly said Kosovo "has fulfilled all criteria for visa liberalisation and it should be granted".

Maas said the same behind closed doors to EU foreign ministers in Brussels on 10 May, diplomatic sources told EUobserver.

