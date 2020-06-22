Covid-19's impact on Spanish Roma

The first onslaught of Covid-19 has affected numerous Roma families across Spain.
In the beginning, the priority was to provide information and promote public health measures aimed at prevention and containment.
However, since the declaration of the state of emergency across the nation on 14 March, we have been facing a new, more complex scenario, in which new social risks combine with the public health crisis and with the situation of especial vulnerability which already affect...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Carolina Fernández is the deputy executive director of advocacy and Belén Sánchez-Rubio is the director of the international department at Fundación Secretariado Gitano, an NGO working with Roma in Spain.