Ad
euobserver
The Ancienne Belgique venue in Brussels. (Photo: Kmeron)

How live music venues are emerging from Covid-19 crisis

EU Political
Green Economy
Opinion
by Elise Phamgia, Brussels,

At a time when countries around Europe are easing restrictions implemented to contain Covid-19, it is becoming clearer that live venues are going to be the last ones to emerge from this crisis.

Regardless, the venues behind Liveurope are committed to keep working together to find new ways to fulfil their mission and develop activities to boost European diversity.

As taste-makers, music venues develop a special relationship with their audiences.

The lockdown has pushed ve...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Elise Phamgia is coordinator of the Liveurope platform, an initiative supporting 16 independent live music venues across Europe.

Related articles

MEPs back pan-EU music licence deal
Beethoven vs Virus: How his birthplace Bonn is coping
Sound of discord at 'Sound of Music' Salzburg summit
The Ancienne Belgique venue in Brussels. (Photo: Kmeron)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Elise Phamgia is coordinator of the Liveurope platform, an initiative supporting 16 independent live music venues across Europe.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections