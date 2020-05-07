Ad
euobserver
Projects on clean energy infrastructure can create twice as many jobs as fossil-fuel projects, the Oxford University study found (Photo: Greenpeace Polska)

Study: Green post-virus stimulus is 'life or death'

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Green stimulus for projects that cut emissions and restore economic growth offer higher returns on public spending in the short and long term than traditional short-run fiscal incentives, a study from Oxford University revealed.

Projects on clean energy infrastructure, for instance, are expected to create twice as many jobs as fossil fuel projects, while driving down costs of the clean energy transition in the long run.

"Green fiscal recovery packages can act to decouple economic ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Germany ready to lead green recovery post coronavirus
EU alliance calls for green recovery plan
It doesn't have to be coronavirus 'or' Green Deal
How pandemic opens doors to green transport industry
Projects on clean energy infrastructure can create twice as many jobs as fossil-fuel projects, the Oxford University study found (Photo: Greenpeace Polska)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections