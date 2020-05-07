Study: Green post-virus stimulus is 'life or death'

Green stimulus for projects that cut emissions and restore economic growth offer higher returns on public spending in the short and long term than traditional short-run fiscal incentives, a study from Oxford University revealed.
Projects on clean energy infrastructure, for instance, are expected to create twice as many jobs as fossil fuel projects, while driving down costs of the clean energy transition in the long run.
"Green fiscal recovery packages can act to decouple economic ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.