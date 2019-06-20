EU advisor roasted over Russian media interview

The EU foreign service has distanced itself from a "special advisor" over her interview in Russian media.
"I can simply say Miss Tocci gave her interview in her personal capacity, not representing the EU, and that our policy ... on disinformation is very well known," the EU diplomatic service's spokeswoman, Maja Kocjiancic, said in Brussels on Wednesday (19 June).
She spoke after Nathalie Tocci, a 42-year old Italian academic and a special advisor to EU foreign policy chief Fede...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
