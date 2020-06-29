EU facing three more years of Kaczyński-ism

Poland is heading for at least three more years of full control by the increasingly un-European Law and Justice (PiS) party after presidential elections on Sunday (28 June).
That is the most likely outcome after the nationalist-populist incumbent, PiS-loyalist Andrzej Duda, won 43 percent of the vote, compared to his closest rival, centre-right candidate Rafał Trzaskowski, who got 30 percent.
Both appealed to the nine other candidates, who also ran, to back them instead in a ru...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
