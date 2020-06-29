EU facing three more years of Kaczyński-ism

Poland is heading for at least three more years of full control by the increasingly un-European Law and Justice (PiS) party after presidential elections on Sunday (28 June).

That is the most likely outcome after the nationalist-populist incumbent, PiS-loyalist Andrzej Duda, won 43 percent of the vote, compared to his closest rival, centre-right candidate Rafał Trzaskowski, who got 30 percent.

Both appealed to the nine other candidates, who also ran, to back them instead in a ru...