Warsaw. Critics say the chamber is a tool used by Poland's right-wing government to exert political influence over the judiciary (Photo: Jorge Lascar)

Polish judges rally behind EU court ruling

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Some 3,500 Polish judges and prosecutors have signed an appeal for authorities to follow a recent EU court ruling, Poland's OKO press portal reported.

The signatories want Poland's disciplinary chamber for judges suspended - as decreed last week by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice.

Among them is Polish supreme court judge Wlodzimierz Wrobel.

On Wednesday (28 July), he posted an appeal on

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

