euobserver
EU leaders will return to Brussels for a physical summit on Monday and Tuesday (Photo: © European Union , 2018)

Summit on climate and Russia This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders begin the week in Brussels at a special summit, in person, focusing on Covid-19, Russia, and climate change, on Monday and Tuesday (24-25 May).

They are expected to discuss recent tension with Russia and will tell the EU Commission and the external action service to draw up a more detailed strategy towards Moscow.

As negotiators agreed on the details of the Covid-19 travel certificate, leaders will take a look at ...

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

