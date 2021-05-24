Summit on climate and Russia This WEEK

EU leaders begin the week in Brussels at a special summit, in person, focusing on Covid-19, Russia, and climate change, on Monday and Tuesday (24-25 May).
They are expected to discuss recent tension with Russia and will tell the EU Commission and the external action service to draw up a more detailed strategy towards Moscow.
As negotiators agreed on the details of the Covid-19 travel certificate, leaders will take a look at ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
