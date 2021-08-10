Ad
EU tourist hotspots recorded a surge in infections over summer (Photo: ecdc.eu)

EU keeps door open for US tourists

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Non-essential travel from the US to the EU can continue for now despite a surge in US coronavirus cases and lack of reciprocity, according to the latest European recommendation.

EU countries made the decision in Brussels on Monday (10 August), three EU officials speaking to the Bloomberg and Reuters news agencies said.

They left the US on an EU 'white list' of some 24 places from which "travel restrictions should be lifted", but which is not binding on member states' national ad...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

