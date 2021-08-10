EU keeps door open for US tourists

Non-essential travel from the US to the EU can continue for now despite a surge in US coronavirus cases and lack of reciprocity, according to the latest European recommendation.

EU countries made the decision in Brussels on Monday (10 August), three EU officials speaking to the Bloomberg and Reuters news agencies said.

They left the US on an EU 'white list' of some 24 places from which "travel restrictions should be lifted", but which is not binding on member states' national ad...