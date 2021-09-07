EU should 'make sure' moderate Taliban prevail, envoy says

The EU's envoy to Afghanistan has said the bloc has to make sure that the moderate forces within Taliban prevail, weeks after the extremist group took over the country at a lightning speed after 20 years of Western involvement.

Andreas Von Brandt, head of the EU delegation to Afghanistan, told MEPs on Monday (6 September) that "for the moment, and this needs to be verified and confirmed, there has not been a dramatic change so far, and that is a good thing".

"We have to see how i...