Head of the EU delegation to Afghanistan, Andreas Von Brandt, told MEPs that women participation must be safeguarded in all aspects of governance (Photo: European Parliament)

EU should 'make sure' moderate Taliban prevail, envoy says

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's envoy to Afghanistan has said the bloc has to make sure that the moderate forces within Taliban prevail, weeks after the extremist group took over the country at a lightning speed after 20 years of Western involvement.

Andreas Von Brandt, head of the EU delegation to Afghanistan, told MEPs on Monday (6 September) that "for the moment, and this needs to be verified and confirmed, there has not been a dramatic change so far, and that is a good thing".

"We have to see how i...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

