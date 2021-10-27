Ad
Energy commissioner Kadri Simson signalled support for the current single market, resisting pressure for fundamental market reform (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Environment ministers continue dogfight on energy price hike

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

"We have different views and different opinions" Jernej Vrtovec, the Slovenian minister for infrastructure, said at the end of an emergency EU Council meeting on the current spike in energy prices, on Tuesday (26 October) in Luxembourg.

"The price-hikes jeopardise the integrity of the European energy market," he added.

Following the gridlocked summit of EU leaders on the issue last week, environment ministers again sought common ground amid conflicting interests.

France an...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

