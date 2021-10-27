Environment ministers continue dogfight on energy price hike

"We have different views and different opinions" Jernej Vrtovec, the Slovenian minister for infrastructure, said at the end of an emergency EU Council meeting on the current spike in energy prices, on Tuesday (26 October) in Luxembourg.

"The price-hikes jeopardise the integrity of the European energy market," he added.

Following the gridlocked summit of EU leaders on the issue last week, environment ministers again sought common ground amid conflicting interests.

France an...