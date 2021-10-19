EU exported over one billion vaccines so far

The EU exported more than one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines over the past 10 months, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday (18 October).

The chief of the EU executive said doses were delivered to more than 150 countries, making the 27-nations bloc the largest exporter of Covid-19 vaccines in the world.

Von der Leyen also said that 87 million of the doses had been channelled through the Covax, the programme which support access to vaccines ...