euobserver
Ursula Von der Leyen said 87 million doses had been channelled through the Covax programme to support vaccination in poorer countries (Photo: European Parliament)

EU exported over one billion vaccines so far

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU exported more than one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines over the past 10 months, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday (18 October).

The chief of the EU executive said doses were delivered to more than 150 countries, making the 27-nations bloc the largest exporter of Covid-19 vaccines in the world.

Von der Leyen also said that 87 million of the doses had been channelled through the Covax, the programme which support access to vaccines ...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

euobserver

