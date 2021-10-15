Ad
Malicious lawsuits known as Slapps are being used to silence critical journalists (Photo: Marco Fieber)

MEPs seek EU law on bogus anti-media litigation

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs at committee level are seeking greater protection against lawsuits aimed at silencing and intimidating journalists and civil society.

On Thursday (14 October), they voted through a report urging the European Commission to come up with a proposal to curtail so-called strategic lawsuits against public participation (Slapps).

Roberta Metsola, a centre-right European Parliament vice-president from Malta, said this would include creating an EU fund to support Slapp victims.

