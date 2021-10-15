MEPs seek EU law on bogus anti-media litigation

MEPs at committee level are seeking greater protection against lawsuits aimed at silencing and intimidating journalists and civil society.
On Thursday (14 October), they voted through a report urging the European Commission to come up with a proposal to curtail so-called strategic lawsuits against public participation (Slapps).
Roberta Metsola, a centre-right European Parliament vice-president from Malta, said this would include creating an EU fund to support Slapp victims.
...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
