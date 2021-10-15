MEPs seek EU law on bogus anti-media litigation

MEPs at committee level are seeking greater protection against lawsuits aimed at silencing and intimidating journalists and civil society.

On Thursday (14 October), they voted through a report urging the European Commission to come up with a proposal to curtail so-called strategic lawsuits against public participation (Slapps).

Roberta Metsola, a centre-right European Parliament vice-president from Malta, said this would include creating an EU fund to support Slapp victims.

...