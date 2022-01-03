Ad
euobserver
The EU access regulation was part of efforts to build public trust. But lax enforcement may be exacerbating the very narrative the EU is seeking to overcome — that it is an elitist and unaccountable political project (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Transparency, Interrupted

Rule of Law
EU Scream
by EU Scream, Brussels,

Freedom of information. Openness. Access to documents. These are names for laws people can use to ask authorities to share information and records.

The European Union adopted its access regulation at the turn of this century. But as work went digital, the access rules have failed to keep pace. A lot still goes unrecorded. Or it goes unregistered, and can't be accessed easily, if at all. <...

The EU access regulation was part of efforts to build public trust. But lax enforcement may be exacerbating the very narrative the EU is seeking to overcome — that it is an elitist and unaccountable political project (Photo: Helena Malikova)

