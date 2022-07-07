Ad
Boris Johnson resigning on Thursday, outside Downing Street — blaming the 'herd instinct' of his own MPs, without apologising (Photo: Downing Street)

Johnson quits, leaving Brexit headaches to successor

by Matthew Tempest, Berlin,

British prime minister Boris Johnson resigned as Conservative party leader on Thursday afternoon (7 July), starting a race among Conservative MPs to replace him, but leaving behind a range of issues — not least Brexit, Northern Ireland, and Scottish independence — for his successor to deal with.

After resignations from more than 50 ministerial and government aides in the space of 48 hours, Johnson admitted he had lost the confidence of his own party, but declared he would stay on as pri...

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

