Ad
euobserver
The shipwreck led to an estimated more than 500 people drowning in mid-June, one of the worst tragedies in the Mediterranean Sea (Photo: Hellenic Coast Guard)

EU Ombudsman opens probe into Frontex role in Greece boat tragedy

Migration
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU Ombudsman on Wednesday (26 July) launched an investigation into the role of the bloc's border agency Frontex in the 14 June sinking of the Adriana trawler that led to more than 500 people drowning — one of the single death-tolls in the Mediterranean Sea.

"A tragedy of this magnitude requires all those involved to reflect on their responsibilities and to be clear to the public who is accountable for these deaths," said EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly.

"My office will focus on th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU says Libya needs more boats after latest drowning tragedy
Depriving migrants of food is policy in an EU member state — Greece
UN envoy criticises Greece for human right defenders crackdown
Frontex silent on report to withdraw from Greece
The shipwreck led to an estimated more than 500 people drowning in mid-June, one of the worst tragedies in the Mediterranean Sea (Photo: Hellenic Coast Guard)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections