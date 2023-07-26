EU Ombudsman opens probe into Frontex role in Greece boat tragedy

The EU Ombudsman on Wednesday (26 July) launched an investigation into the role of the bloc's border agency Frontex in the 14 June sinking of the Adriana trawler that led to more than 500 people drowning — one of the single death-tolls in the Mediterranean Sea.

"A tragedy of this magnitude requires all those involved to reflect on their responsibilities and to be clear to the public who is accountable for these deaths," said EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly.

"My office will focus on th...