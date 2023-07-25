Ad
euobserver
Muhammad Rabbani's travel ban is another example of what happens to an individual or civil rights group determined to stand up for justice in the midst of state Islamophobia (Photo: Screengrab/CAGE)

Silencing Muslim voices: France's authoritarian security state

by Farid Hafez, Williamstown, Massachusetts,

On 24 July, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom issued an alarming policy briefing on religious freedom concerns in the European Union at large. Amongst the many countries discussed, one features most prominently: France, especially in regard to its treatment of Muslims.

Author Bio

Farid Hafez is distinguished visiting professor of international studies at Williams College, Massachusetts.

