EU concern on migration from Tunisia was years in the making

EU efforts to crack down on irregular migration from Tunisia began almost 10 years ago. So the latest agreement with Tunisia's autocratic leader, president Kais Saied, does not mean the EU is only now starting to take an interest in the north African state.

In early 2014, it signed a so-called mobility partnership with Tunisia that made surprisingly similar promises to those highlighted in the memorandum of understanding signed only last week.

And back then it followed a 10-fold i...