Ad
euobserver
Tunisia president Kaïs Saïed (l) with European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen (Photo: European Union, 2023)

Analysis

EU concern on migration from Tunisia was years in the making

Migration
Africa
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU efforts to crack down on irregular migration from Tunisia began almost 10 years ago. So the latest agreement with Tunisia's autocratic leader, president Kais Saied, does not mean the EU is only now starting to take an interest in the north African state.

In early 2014, it signed a so-called mobility partnership with Tunisia that made surprisingly similar promises to those highlighted in the memorandum of understanding signed only last week.

And back then it followed a 10-fold i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationAfricaAnalysis

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU after Lampedusa tragedy: More border surveillance
Egypt coast guard to get EU cash to stop fleeing Egyptians
Tunisia president Kaïs Saïed (l) with European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen (Photo: European Union, 2023)

Tags

MigrationAfricaAnalysis

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections