Ad
euobserver
Long supply chains make it difficult to trace abuses — or identify the actual employers responsible (Photo: Pexels)

Subcontracting rules allow firms to bypass EU labour rights

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Last April, around 60 drivers of Uzbek and Georgian origin protested for over a month at a motorway rest area near the German city of Frankfurt.

Their Polish employer failed to provide them with minimum working conditions and had not paid their wages for weeks.

This transport group was a subcontractor within the supply chain of large multinationals such as Volkswagen.

On a larger scale, during the summer of 20...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

How €2trn EU public tendering pushes 'race to the bottom' for labour standards
MEPs push for greater powers for workers' councils
Gaps in social security legislation leave non-EU workers at risk
EU rules 'not sufficient' to protect striking migrant truckers' rights
Long supply chains make it difficult to trace abuses — or identify the actual employers responsible (Photo: Pexels)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections