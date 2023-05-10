It's Growth Week

"Fuck GDP" read a banner held up by activists at the recent Brussels Economic Forum, a normally quite mundane affair described as the "flagship annual economic event of the European Commission."

The message, although crassly put, was clear. The activists were protesting against what has been the main measure of prosperity, the Gross Domestic Product; the sum of all goods and services sold by an economy in a given period.

In common understanding, the dogma with GDP has been, GDP ...