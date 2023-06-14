Ad
Millions of Ukrainians have sought refugee in the EU (Photo: European Union, 2022)

UN registers largest increase in people fleeing conflict

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The UN refugee agency has registered its largest-ever spike of people displaced by war, persecution, violence and human rights abuses.

In a report out Wednesday (14 June), the agency says the number of people displaced increased by 21 percent, to an estimated 108.4m as of the end of last year.

The 21 percent or 19 million is the biggest ever increase recorded, it said, in a press statement.

Over half of those are due to a record number of refugees, asylum seekers and others ...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Millions of Ukrainians have sought refugee in the EU (Photo: European Union, 2022)

