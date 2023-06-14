UN registers largest increase in people fleeing conflict

The UN refugee agency has registered its largest-ever spike of people displaced by war, persecution, violence and human rights abuses.

In a report out Wednesday (14 June), the agency says the number of people displaced increased by 21 percent, to an estimated 108.4m as of the end of last year.

The 21 percent or 19 million is the biggest ever increase recorded, it said, in a press statement.

Over half of those are due to a record number of refugees, asylum seekers and others ...