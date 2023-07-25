Ad
Deutsche Bank's Russia profits quintupled in 2022 (Photo: Tony Webster)

EU banks in Russia: next in line for asset-grab?

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,
Leading EU banks are still operating in Russia despite a growing risk of being plundered by the Kremlin, as well as dragging their international brands through the mud.

Most British and US lenders, as well as some European ones, such as Crédit Agricole and Société Générale, have quit Russia since president Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine last winter.

But after 16 months of Russian aggression, Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International, Dutch lender ING, Germany's Commerzbank and Deut...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

