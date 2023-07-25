EU banks in Russia: next in line for asset-grab?

Leading EU banks are still operating in Russia despite a growing risk of being plundered by the Kremlin, as well as dragging their international brands through the mud.

Most British and US lenders, as well as some European ones, such as Crédit Agricole and Société Générale, have quit Russia since president Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine last winter.

But after 16 months of Russian aggression, Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International, Dutch lender ING, Germany's Commerzbank and Deut...