Emily O'Reilly has been the EU ombudsman since 2013. (Photo: EU Ombudsman)

EU ombudsman sounds alarm on tobacco lobby influence

Health & Society
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Veteran European ombudsman Emily O'Reilly has cautioned about the risks of tobacco lobbying's influence on the European Commission.

In an op-ed published on the website Social Europe on Thursday (4 April), she raises concerns about unrecorded meetings and insufficient or absent minutes, voicing strong criticism.

"Key staff such as policy officers, usually responsible for writing and researc...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

