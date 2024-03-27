EU unveils plan to create a European cross-border degree

The EU has set out a plan to create cross-border bachelor's, master's and doctoral programmes to keep and attract more young talent from within and outside its borders.
"Our vision is to make European higher education even more competitive and interconnected. And to secure Europe's place in the global race for talent," EU education commissioner Iliana Ivanova told a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday (27 March).<...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
