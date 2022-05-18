Watchdog calls for tougher curbs on 'problematic' revolving doors

The European Commission should be more transparent and apply stricter curbs when EU officials move on to take private-sector jobs, the EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly concluded on Wednesday (18 May) — after a major inquiry into hundreds of 'revolving doors' cases.

This phenomenon creates a risk of conflicts of interest as EU personnel's previous status, contacts and insider knowledge can benefit their new employers — and thus undermines public trust in EU institutions.

The EU's watchd...