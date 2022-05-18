Ad
The potential 'corrosive effect' of revolving door cases is often underestimated, the EU ombudsman Emily O’Reilly said (Photo: EU Ombudsman)

Watchdog calls for tougher curbs on 'problematic' revolving doors

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission should be more transparent and apply stricter curbs when EU officials move on to take private-sector jobs, the EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly concluded on Wednesday (18 May) — after a major inquiry into hundreds of 'revolving doors' cases.

This phenomenon creates a risk of conflicts of interest as EU personnel's previous status, contacts and insider knowledge can benefit their new employers — and thus undermines public trust in EU institutions.

