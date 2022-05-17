Ad
euobserver
A destroyed car in Donetsk, a Russian-speaking part of eastern Ukraine, during the 2014 Russian attack (Photo: Irina Gorbasyova)

The Russian language 'problem' inside Ukraine

Health & Society
Ukraine
Opinion
by Maksym Skrypchenko, Kyiv,

In a country, Ukraine, where not long ago people were nostalgic for the Soviet Union, today, most individuals consider themselves Europeans, and they see no alternative future except with the West's political unions.

EU membership is now supported by a record number of Ukrainians —

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyUkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Maxsym Skrypchenko is president of the Ukrainian think tank, the Transatlantic Dialogue Center.

Related articles

More than €6bn raised for Ukraine at donor conference
Ukraine women 'biggest victims of Putin's war,' MEPs warn
EU to help Ukraine export grain — amid food shortages fears
When did Ukraine really gain 'independence' — 1991 or 2013?
A destroyed car in Donetsk, a Russian-speaking part of eastern Ukraine, during the 2014 Russian attack (Photo: Irina Gorbasyova)

Tags

Health & SocietyUkraineOpinion

Author Bio

Maxsym Skrypchenko is president of the Ukrainian think tank, the Transatlantic Dialogue Center.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections