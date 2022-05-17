The Russian language 'problem' inside Ukraine

In a country, Ukraine, where not long ago people were nostalgic for the Soviet Union, today, most individuals consider themselves Europeans, and they see no alternative future except with the West's political unions.
Maxsym Skrypchenko is president of the Ukrainian think tank, the Transatlantic Dialogue Center.
