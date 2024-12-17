EU takes credit for drop in migrant sea arrivals but experts warn otherwise

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is telling leaders that the drop in irregular arrival numbers is due to EU policy and cash-for migrant deals made with autocrats.
It is a position not entirely shared by data experts at the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), a UN offshoot.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.