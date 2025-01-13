Egypt’s new asylum law: aided by EU support, fuelled by repression

The EU’s reliance on Egypt as a 'migration buffer' has translated into significant financial and logistical support aimed at controlling migration routes.

In March 2024, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi signed a Joint Declaration on the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership, emphasising cooperation on migration, security, and economic stability.

Von der Leyen described Egypt as a “key partner,” stating: “The EU and Egypt will continue to cooperate in order to support Egypt’s efforts in hosting refugees, and both sides are committed to the protection of the rights of migrants and refugees.”

As part of this partnership, the EU announced a €7.4bn aid package in 2024, which included €5bn in concessional loans, €1.8bn in investments, and €600m in grants.

An additional €1bn was disbursed later in the year under the Macro-Financial Assistance programme. These funds complemented the IMF’s expanded loan program to Egypt, which increased from $3bn [€2.9bn] to $8bn during the same period, according to reports from the EU and IMF.

Altogether, Egypt received approximately €10.2bn in aid and loans. Critics argue these funds, ostensibly aimed at addressing economic challenges, empower an authoritarian regime, emboldening its repressive policies against refugees and dissenters alike, according to a report by Deutsche Welle.

Egypt’s asylum bill: a repressive framework

Egypt’s new asylum bill, introduced as an attempt to regulate refugee status, has drawn significant criticism for its vague language and restrictive provisions. Terms like “national security” and “public order” remain undefined, allowing for broad interpretations that justify arbitrary measures against refugees.

Major General Ahmed Al-Awadi, chairman of the Defence and National Security Committee in the Egyptian Parliament, defended the bill, stating that it “aligns with Egypt’s international obligations” and ensures refugees’ rights without imposing additional fees.

The government claims the law creates a comprehensive legal framework for refugees while balancing national security concerns.

However, rights organisations, including Amnesty International, have criticised the law for transferring responsibilities from the UNHCR to national authorities without adequate safeguards. They warn that the bill risks undermining refugee protections, especially given its link to Egypt’s draconian anti-terror law.

The anti-terror law, infamous for its broad definitions, has been used to detain tens of thousands of peaceful dissenters and journalists — including the author of this article — under prolonged pretrial detention or unfair trials. Refugees, previously seeking protection in Egypt, now risk falling under this same oppressive framework.

Anti-migrant hate campaigns

Domestically, Egypt has witnessed a surge in anti-migrant hate campaigns.

Between 10-23 November, 2024, over 86,000 anti-refugee posts circulated on social media, reaching more than 13 million users, according to Deutsche Welle. These campaigns, often fueled by nationalist rhetoric, blame refugees for economic hardships and frame them as threats to sovereignty.

The EU’s focus on funding border control and security measures inadvertently empowers such narratives. By supporting regimes like Egypt, the EU emboldens practices that foster violence and marginalisation against migrants.

This dynamic has also spread over to the broader region. Migrants stranded in Tunisia and Libya face similar repression as governments adopt Egypt’s securitized migration control model, exacerbating risks for those fleeing persecution.

The rise of far-right parties across Europe has reshaped migration policy, prioritising externalised border management at the expense of human rights. Egypt’s role as a gatekeeper for Europe’s borders aligns with this agenda, as EU funding strengthens the regime’s grip while downplaying accountability for abuses.

Moreover, the normalisation of anti-migrant rhetoric within Europe has encouraged similar practices in Egypt. Online hate campaigns and xenophobic discourses in Egypt echo the far-right’s framing of migrants as economic burdens and cultural threats.

This cyclical relationship creates a double bind for refugees, who face repression in transit countries like Egypt and hostility in Europe if they manage to escape.

The EU’s partnership with Egypt on migration reflects a dangerous trade-off, where human rights are sacrificed for political expediency. Refugees, already vulnerable to violence and exploitation, now face the compounded threat of draconian laws and rising hate speech, fueled by European security policies.

If the EU is to maintain its credibility as a global defender of human rights, it must condition its funding on tangible improvements in refugee protections and insist on transparency and accountability in its collaborations.

As critics warn, cooperation without oversight risks perpetuating repression in Egypt and undermining the EU’s global standing.